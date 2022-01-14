Nick Jonas 'felt great' after taking unintentional break from social media over past two weeks

Nick Jonas kicked off the new year with an adorable snap that featured him sharing a kiss with his wife Priyanka Chopra. After January 1, the singer was missing from social media and fans wondered why Nick had not shared any new update. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the singer clarified how he took a short social media break and actually enjoyed it.

Sharing a tweet about why he was AWOL from social media, Nick explained that he took an unintentional social media break. Opening up about what he did in the first two weeks of 2022, Nick wrote, "Didn’t plan this way by any means, but I have (unintentionally) taken a break from social over the past two weeks to just be present… and it’s felt great. Hope you’ve all been doing really well. Much love."

While Nick was on his social media break, his wife Priyanka continued to serve fans with new posts. In her recent Instagram posts, Chopra showed off photos from her recent photoshoot with Elle magazine as she graced their cover for the February 2022 issue. In an interview with the magazine, Priyanka opened up about several things including her relationship with Nick Jonas. The actress particularly addressed the divorce rumours that hit the headlines recently and maintained that it's a "professional hazard."

Nick and Priyanka recently celebrated Christmas and New Year together and their cosy photos were enough to put any rumours about a rift in their relationship to rest. The couple recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in December.

