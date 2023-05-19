Nick Jonas FINALLY reacts to being called 'Jiju' and 'Ae Nickwa' by paps at NMACC event: 'I did hear that...'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo is often seen dishing out major couple goals with their mushy PDA. Recently, Nick and Priyanka were seen visiting Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. It marked Malti Marie's first visit to India. During their visit, Nick and Priyanka attended the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. While they posed on the red carpet, the excited paparazzi were heard addressing Nick as 'Jiju'. Recently, during an interview, Nick opened up on the same and talked about the Indian paparazzi.

Nick Jonas reacts to being addressed as 'Jiju' in India

During the NMACC event, the paparazzi were heard calling Nick 'Jiju'. In one of the videos, they were heard saying 'Ae Nickwa'. Recently, when Nick appeared on BBC Asian Network, he was asked to react to the same. The host even played the audio for him that featured 'Ae Nickwa'. During the start of the conversation, the host teased Nick and asked if she can call him 'Jiju'. Nick laughed and said 'Sure'. He continued, "A lot of people call me Jiju. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I for the Cultural Center the Ambanis opened and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me Jiju." While reacting to 'Ae Nickwa' comment, Nick said, "Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back and I love India. It's been a couple of years since I was there. So this was a fun trip. But yes, great to hear all the many nicknames I have now."

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka recently made heads turn as they graced the Met Gala 2023 in style. The couple looked all things stunning in their chic outfits. Post attending the grand event, they have been spending time with their daughter in New York. Recently, Priyanka came to Delhi for a quick trip to attend her sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony. Nick and Malti Marie decided to stay back in New York. Nick later congratulated the newly engaged couple on Instagram.

