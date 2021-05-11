Nick Jonas finds being considered a 'sex symbol' embarrassing: It's not something I wear as a badge of honour

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas was brutally honest with his feelings about being considered a 'sex symbol'.

It won't be wrong to say that millions consider Nick Jonas to be the ultimate definition of a 'sex symbol'. Whether it be his tantalising looks that could kill or even his scintillating music, 's man has consistently been bringing sexy back for years and years. But what does the fellow Jonas Brother personally feel about his 'sex symbol' status? Well, he's not the biggest fan of the hot tag!

In an interview with GQ Hype, Nick shared his honest thoughts about being considered a 'sex symbol', quipping, "Er, I think it's flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing. I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments," before adding, "It's not something I wear as a badge of honour. I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed."

Jonas was also asked if how he looks, objectively attractive, has meant that people have perhaps been dismissive of his work. To this, the 28-year-old singer and actor confessed that he's not sure if he's "at liberty to say that or not because it's something about" himself. Nick further stressed upon the fact that it certainly "doesn't affect" his "ability to appreciate someone else's work." However, Jonas noted that they "don't all think the same way" and hence, he's "not sure." Nick concluded to GQ Hype, "I can understand that it is a thing."

