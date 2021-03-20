Nick Jonas' first meeting with Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was awkward for THIS reason

Nick Jonas' first meeting with wife Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra was not a conventional one. Here's what happened.

After Nick Jonas and started dating, the singer's first visit to India was quite an exciting one with a lot of media and fanfare. What's interesting though is that this also marked Nick's first meet with Priyanka's family in India. Priyanka decided to keep Nick's visit unplanned and hence the first time he interacted with her mother Madhu Chopra, it was a rather awkward one. The singer maintains that it's funny to think he was meeting his to-be mother-in-law then.

Recalling his first meet with mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas spoke to Captial FM during his album Spaceman's promotion. The singer revealed that he walked in on Madhu Chopra watching a crime show when he turned up unannounced at their Mumbai residence. Talking about his first meet, Nick called it "funny and bizarre."

In her recently released memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra touches upon Nick's first meet with her mother into a little more detail as she reveals that it was at 1 AM. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival this year, whilst talking about her book, Priyanka also retold the incident of Nick's first meet with her mother. She said, "My mother was so shocked! It was 1 o’clock at night, she is wearing a nightie and we won’t forget this because it was weird for me as well. You are bringing a guy home, it was like kind of strange, and she jumps out of bed terrified."

As for Priyanka and Nick's fairytale romance, the couple only after a few months of dating decided to tie the knot. The couple got married in 2018 in India. The wedding was a grand affair with two ceremonies, a traditional Hindu wedding as well as a Catholic wedding.

The power couple have had quite a fulfilling past year and despite the Coronavirus pandemic bringing work to a halt, the duo managed to make some significant achievements. While Priyanka finished and released her memoir Unfinished, Nick worked on an incredible album titled Spaceman that released this month.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas REVEALS 'disconnected' feeling when Priyanka Chopra shot Matrix 4 in Germany inspired Spaceman

Share your comment ×