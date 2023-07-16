Nick Jonas fixes wife Priyanka Chopra's ponytail in THIS video; Netizens are in love

Nick Jonas, the celebrated American actor-singer, and his wife, popular Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, are one of the most famous star couples on social media platforms. The much-in-love couple has been winning the internet with their occasional PDA, very often. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in May 2018 and tied the knot in December, of the same year. Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra's ponytail in THIS recent video

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable video, which was recorded while the couple headed to attend the Wimbledon women's final match. In the video, doting hubby Nick Jonas is seen fixing his dear wife's ponytail, while the actress was seen enjoying her hubby's loving gesture. However, the singer-actor ended up untying Priyanka's ponytail, and the actress was left with messed up hair.

"Ponytails are complicated," wrote the proud wife in the caption of the video. Nick's amazing gesture is now winning the hearts of netizens, who have been showering love on the couple and praising their amazing bond and chemistry. "Wish we all get a Nick Jonas," commented a fan. "Aww, what a caring husband," wrote a follower. "Yikes this is true love... definitely a great couple together," wrote another fan.

Later, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with his wifey Priyanka Chopra, along with a few lovely pictures from their Wimbledon women's finale visit. "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam," the famous American singer captioned his post.

Priyanka and Nick's love story

Earlier during some of her interviews, Priyanka Chopra had extensively spoken about her love story with Nick Jonas. According to the actress, the famous singer proposed to her within two months after they started dating. Nick Jonas even went to a Tiffany store at midnight with the help of his brothers, to choose a special engagement ring for his lady love. The couple is now enjoying their new roles as parents after the arrival of Malti Marie, who turned 1 in January, this year. Priyanka is setting a major example by handling her career and family together like pro, while hubby Nick has been continuing as her pillar of strength.

