Nick Jonas flaunts his Tom Ford bag at the airport with Priyanka Chopra & the cost is three times our salary

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nick Jonas is in India to celebrate Holi with Priyanka Chopra and bond with their friends in the country. The singer and his wife were spotted returning from Pune where the Jonas Brothers singer was seen holding his essential bag.

Nick Jonas has been out and about in India over the weekend. The international singer, married to actress , touched down in India to join the gorgeous star at a Holi party. While fans couldn't get enough of the singer and the actress's fun at the party, the couple tagged along with their family and friends took off to Pune. Today, Nick returned to Mumbai. The Jonas Brothers singer accompanied PeeCee and her mother, Madhu Chopra, as he returned to Mumbai.

While the singer twinned with his wife in black, we spotted the singer sporting a Tom Ford portfolio bag in his arm. For the unversed, the handbag is one of Nick's top 10 essentials. A few months ago, Nick told GQ that he had made the splurge a few months after Jonas Brothers began touring.

The bag has been by his side everywhere he goes. He obviously did not forget to bring it to India. For those of you impressed by the portfolio bag, we are here to tell you how much you need to shell out to get your hands on one of these babies. As per the brand's official website, the 100 percent leather bag which features gold brass hardware costs $1,190. It loosely translates into Rs 88,306 INR. If we are being honest, it is almost thrice our salaries.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Nick had a ball celebrating his first Holi in India. He took to Instagram and shared photos and videos from the party. Check out his post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' REACTION to being called 'Nick Sir' by Indian paparazzi is unmissable; Watch Video

Read More