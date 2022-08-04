Nick Jonas gets cosy with his 'lady in red' aka wife Priyanka Chopra in an unseen photo from her birthday bash

Priyanka Chopra ringed in her milestone, 40th birthday last month and the actress celebrated the same with a massive bash that was attended by her close friends and family. While Chopra had already dropped a few glimpses from the same on her Instagram, an unseen photo has now been dropped by hubby Nick Jonas as he gushed about his "lady in red."

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas dropped a new photo from Priyanka's birthday bash, where the two can be seen posing cosily. The photo captures Nick adorably hugging his lady love who is seen sporting a stunning red dress. Sharing the snap, Nick in the captions wrote, "Lady in red" and added a red heart emoji alongside the same.

Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18 and to celebrate the same, the actress along with her husband Nick Jonas and their close friends had jetted off for a getaway to Mexico. Chopra had also given a peek at her beachy birthday bash on Instagram where she was seen posing with Nick as well as their friends.

Nick had shared an adorable birthday tribute for Priyanka where he referred to his wifey as the "Jewel of July." He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you." The couple who became parents to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year also celebrated her six-month birthday during their recent getaway and also posted an adorable photo with the little one. The couple is yet to reveal their baby daughter's face on social media.

