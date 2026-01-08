Nick Jonas gives a shoutout to 'incredible' wife Priyanka Chopra as she unveils her first look from The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra is ready to set the screens on fire with her raw and fierce avatar in her upcoming Hollywood movie, The Bluff. Recently, the first look of her fierce character was unveiled, and her husband, Nick Jonas, couldn’t stop rooting for her. Check it out!

Nick Jonas gives a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra’s character

Earlier today (January 8, 2026), Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and unveiled the first look from her upcoming movie, The Bluff. In the first frame, she looked ferocious, wild, and fearless, taking over her co-star, Karl Urban’s character, head-on. The global icon also revealed that the actioner will release on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

Captioning the photo dump, she penned, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary. #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo.”

Check out her post:

Soon after, her supportive husband, Nick Jonas, took to his Instagram Stories and gave a shoutout to his wife’s gritty character. Sharing glimpses of PeeCee’s character from the movie, the international singing sensation penned, “Can’t wait for the world to see how incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.”

Check out Nick Jonas’ post:

Clearly, Nick is smitten by the beauty and aura of his loving wife. Hence, he dropped a cute little video, admiring how pretty she is. In the clip, the Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen relaxing on a sofa while going through her phone with a cute dinosaur balloon next to her. It seems the balloon character is sneakily admiring PC, just like Nick. Hence, Jonas penned, “Yep, I get it, bro. She is pretty and stuff.”

Coming to PeeCee’s upcoming international project, The Bluff is a high-octane pirate epic starring Chopra as Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden, a former pirate queen. She is joined by Karl Urban playing Captain Connor, who is the current leader of Bloody Mary’s old crew and her former lover. The Indian superstar’s first look has taken over the internet by storm, with the audience eagerly waiting to watch her raw, intense, and blood-soaked avatars in her upcoming entertainer.

