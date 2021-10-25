Nick Jonas gives his VERDICT on Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya starrer Dune; See his reaction

Nick Jonas seems to have been left mighty impressed by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's Dune as he took to Instagram to give his verdict on the same. Jonas shared an Instagram story praising Dune as he dropped a video of himself watching the film and wrote, "Yup.. it's [lit]" with a fire emoji. Looks like Jonas truly enjoyed the screen adaptation.

Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve is adapted from Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel by the same name. The film stars Timothee Chalamet alongside Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and more. If Nick Jonas' review of Dune is to go by, the film seems to be an exciting ride. The singer in his recent Instagram story dropped a glimpse of a scene between Chalamet, Isaac, and Brolin while adding a positive comment about the film with a fire emoji.

Check out Nick Jonas' post on Dune here:

The film has already gained some positive responses from critics as they lauded the scale and vision of Villeneuve in directing the sci-fi adventure.

Jonas seemed to be taking a break from his otherwise busy schedule of performances amid the Remember This tour with his brother Joe and Kevin Jonas. It's unclear if Jonas was joined by his wife, Priyanka Chorpa for this movie night. The Jonas Brothers are all set to perform their final two shows in Phoenix and Hollywood Bowl this week following which the band will return for December shows.

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra in the meantime recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming show Citadel in Spain and was seen enjoying a vacation with her mother, Madhu Chopra.

