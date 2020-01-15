Nick Jonas gives a sneak peek into his date night with wife Priyanka Chopra and it's all things ideal; Watch

Sharing a video on Instagram, Nick Jonas revealed the couple's date night is an ideal one.

Nick Jonas and are one power couple. If they're not kicking up a storm on the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka are busy dishing out goals on social media. They did just that on Wednesay when Nick gave a sneak peek into what their date night looked like. Sharing a video on Instagram, Nick revealed the couple's date night is an ideal one. With just a bottle of wine, the two can be seen lounging on their couch in their massive living room.

In the video, Nick points the camera to a bottle of red wine before turning on the front camera and saying, "Date night.. done right. Right babe?" He then pointed the camera towards his wife Priyanka in which she was seen wearing a face mask as well and said, "Right babe."

He captioned the video, "Date night. @priyankachopra Bro mask: @jaxonlane #wine #tiktok."

Check out Nick Jonas' video below:

Like us, Priyanka also chuckled at the video as she commented, "Lol". Priyanka and Nick kept their date night casual as the Jonas Brothers singer wore a red hoodie while PeeCee wore a white ribbed knit sweatshirt . 'The Sky Is Pink' actress made a huge announcement on Tuesday when she revealed that she will be teaming up with Russo Brother and actor Richard Madden for an upcoming drama series.

