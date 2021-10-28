Nick Jonas' 'God daughter' Valentina gets a piggyback ride from Priyanka Chopra on 5th birthday; See Pic

Kevin Jonas' daughter Valentina has turned 5 years old, and the Jonas family has showered her with good wishes on her special day. But it seems like Priyanka Chopra is having a hard time believing that her and Nick Jonas' 'God daughter' Valentina is already 5! Taking to Instagram, she shared a playful picture with the birthday girl to mark the occasion.

"How are you 5 already?!" Priyanka penned alongside a picture of her offering a piggyback ride to their adorable niece. "Happy Birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved," the Citadel actress posted. In the picture, both Priyanka and Valentina are all smiles as they pose for the camera. Chopra even drew a sweet birthday cap on Valentina's head to make the snap extra special.

Nick Jonas too shared a beautiful snap of Valentina from his social media platform alongside a note on her birthday. "Happy birthday to my god daughter/niece Valentina! Miss you!" he penned. Jonas Brothers' oldest member Kevin share two daughters Valentina and Alena with wife Danielle Jonas.

Take a look at Priyanka and Nick's wishes for niece Valentina:

In other news, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with hubby Nick Jonas amid the latter's Jonas Brothers concert. "So proud of you @nickjonas The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas," she wrote alongside a picture of her with Nick, cuddled up. She had also previously revealed that she likes touring with Nick Jonas during his concerts while they travel on a tour bus!

