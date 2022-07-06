Nick Jonas has 'found joy' being an 'amazing' dad to Priyanka Chopra and his daughter Malti Marie: Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas are all praises for brother Nick Jonas' parenting skills! For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 5 months, via surrogacy and announced the joyful news on Instagram, on January 22. Since then, the doting parents have been all focused on their baby girl, who makes adorable cameos in Nickyanka's IG posts.

Frankie Jonas shared in an interview with E! News that Nick Jonas has been an "amazing" dad so far to baby Malti Marie, while Kevin Jonas gushed, "He's really found so much joy in it. We're just really happy for him." On the other hand, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who already have a baby girl named Willa Jonas, 23 months, will soon be embracing parenthood for the second time. The Jonas family is super excited about the new addition to the clan, as Kevin, from experience, noted, "Going from one to two [kids] was a lot. It definitely feels like four, not two. It was wild, but I enjoyed every minute of it."

Kevin, himself, has two daughters - Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5 - with wife Danielle Jonas. Kevin further revealed that Jonas family playdates can get "real fun" because of so many babies in the picture and that the fam tries "to spend as much time together" as they can. Kevin further quipped that the brothers offer, but it's up to their mom to decide whose house is she going to go to. Admitting how it can be "a bit of a challenge" for the Jonas family to have get-togethers, given how they all live in different states, Kevin is delighted to have a "little brat pack of kids" within their clan.

We're now anticipating Jonas babies' playdate photos to surface on IG, sometime around!

