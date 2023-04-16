Nick Jonas is an excited dad as his daughter Malti Marie performs her first sound check; See post

Nick Jonas is going through an excellent phase in both his professional and personal lives. The American singer-songwriter, who is married to the famous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, and the couple welcomed their first child - daughter Malti Marie in January 2021. The singer, who is a complete family man, often treats his fans and followers with adorable pictures of his wife Priyanka, and little daughter, on social media. Recently, Nick Jonas surprised his followers with a special picture with his daughter Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas is an excited dad as Malti Marie performs her first sound check

The singer-songwriter took to his official social media handles and shared a special still with his little daughter Malti Marie, which was clicked just before the recently held The Jonas Brothers concert. In the monochrome picture shared by Nick Jonas, the singer is seen holding his baby daughter, while the doting dad is busy rehearsing for his show with a mike in his hand. "Her first soundcheck," the excited dad captioned his post.

Check Nick Jonas's Instagram post, below:

