Nick Jonas is “beyond proud” of wife Priyanka Chopra for leading and producing The Bluff: “More in awe of you”

Priyanka Chopra is coming up with The Bluff, an action thriller film that showcases her in a fierce avatar. Recently, the star-studded premiere of the movie was hosted, and it's clear that her husband, Nick Jonas, is blown away by her performance. Hence, like her greatest cheerleader, the international singing sensation heaped praises on PC. Read on!

Nick Jonas is proud of wife Priyanka for The Bluff

From the first day he saw Priyanka Chopra to seven years after their wedding, Nick Jonas has been in awe of his wife. He not only appreciates her hard work in private but also never misses any opportunity to hype her up on social media. Yet again, Nick proves that PeeCee is the luckiest girl in the world to have him in her life.

After the starry premiere of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, Nick took to his Instagram handle and praised his wife for bringing the project to life as a lead actor and the film’s producer. He dropped multiple images from the screening and stated that it was an incredible night celebrating The Bluff.

Heaping praise on his wife, Nick penned, “@priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story… I’m more in awe of you every day.” In his heartfelt note, the Sunday Best singer also congratulated the entire cast and crew for making a powerful and beautiful film.

Check out his post:

At the premiere of director Frank E. Flowers’s movie, PC’s Baywatch co-star Vin Diesel was also present. While interacting with the media, Vin made the actress blush with his admiration for her. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor told reporters that Priyanka is not just amazing in the film but also an incredible talent. He further thanked the Isn't It Romantic actress for being nice to his kids when they were in New York attending the screening.

Talking about The Bluff, the movie also features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. It is produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures. The actioner is set to release on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

