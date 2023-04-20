Nick Jonas is ‘obsessed’ with Priyanka Chopra at the Citadel world premiere as he pens a sweet note for her

Nick Jonas is head-over-heels in love with Priyanka Chopra and it shows.

Earlier today, the pop star took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures with Priyanka, as the husband-and-wife duo they exuded chemistry and style at the Citadel world premiere. Not only that he also penned down a sweet and encouraging note for the actress for her much-anticipated global spy series. Scroll below to know more.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra set the internet on fire

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amped up the style at the recently organised Citadel world premiere. The actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder red dress that complemented her perfectly. She wore her hair down and sported bright red lipstick. Nick Jonas was seen looking quite the suave gentleman himself in his black tuxedo. The lovebirds stood close as they held each other’s gaze and posed for pictures. Needless to say, their chemistry was off-the-charts.

Along with the pictures, Nick also penned down an encouraging note for his wife. He wrote, “Congrats to my (red heart emoji) @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @citadelonprime on the world premiere. Streaming April 28th on @amazonprime!"

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram post for Priyanka Chopra.

Fans react to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s photos

As soon as the photos were dropped, fans gushed over the lovebirds’ steamy pictures. Many fans marvelled at Priyanka’s red dress, while others dropped heart and fire emojis. One fan wrote, “Nice! Love that you are so supportive (fire emoji) (red heart emoji)”. Another fan commented, “@nickjonas obsessed with @priyankachopra love love more love (red heart emoji)” A third fan’s comment read, “Rare is it that you see celebrity couples that seem like they're genuinely in love. All of the Jonas Brothers clearly have true love and I love it (red heart emoji)”.

