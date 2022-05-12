Nick Jonas' Jersey Boys co-star CJ Pawlikowski praises Priyanka Chopra as the 'most lovely person'

Nick Jonas is all set to be seen in a musical next as he will be seen in Jersey Boys alongside Jonathan Cable, Aaron De Jesus and CJ Pawlikowski. Considering how Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra's bond is, the latter had also visited her husband on the set of the film and recalled his meeting with her Nick's co-star CJ Pawlikowski was all praises for her.

In an interview for the Apple podcast titled DRAMA with Connor & Dylan MacDowell, Pawlikowski revealed that Priyanka visited him on the set of the film and called her "stunning." Speaking about Chopra he further added, "She is the most lovely person I do believe I have ever met. She is so kind and so stunning. They make complete sense as a pair because they are such kind-hearted individuals and lead with respect. It was such a pleasure getting to meet Priyanka. Priyanka was there and was just as stunning as you thought her to be."

While Nick was busy with the shoot of Jersey Boys, Priyanka herself has also been busy with the shooting of her series, Citadel which also stars Richard Madden in a lead role. In the meantime, the couple recently welcomed their first child together via surrogate, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Recently, the couple also took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their baby girl home after she was in NICU for 100 days. Nick on his Instagram wrote, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

