Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas REVEAL how quarantine period with Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner has been 'lovely'

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas are appreciative to be able to spend quality time with their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, during the quarantine period. Read below to know what the Jonas Brothers had to share on the same.

The entire world is in a state of unrest due to the coronavirus pandemic that has literally locked us in our houses. For celebrities, who are away from their homes because of their crazy work schedules, are finding some silver lining during the quarantine period as they get to spend quality time with their loved ones. For the Jonas Brothers, who recently released two news tracks - X ft. Karol G and Five More Minutes - are currently quarantining with their respective wives.

During an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas revealed how their quarantine period was going on with the J Sisters. Joe shared that he is having a good time with his wife Sophie Turner, who is pregnant and due in summer 2020. Given how the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and are still new to this, they're enjoying their time together. There's also the factor that the Jo Bros were touring for more than a year so being home has been nice for him.

Jophie has become more appreciative of each other and they know that time for themselves is important. Hence, Joe will do his thing and Sophie will do her thing even though they are under the same roof which has been "helpful" for the couple.

Talking about how Nickyanka is "in the same boat" as Jophie, Nick shared details about his quarantine life with his wife as well. "[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have. Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely. She's the best, and I'm quite happy," Nick shared with SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session.

Kevin Jonas finds the time spent with his family, i.e. wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters Alena Jonas, 6, and Valentina, 3, has been "rewarding." They have been getting along really well so Kevin is happy with that.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner prove they are 'relationship goals' as they ace the TikTok Couples Challenge

We're glad that the Jonas Brothers and the J Sisters are safe and sound while on quarantine mode!

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×