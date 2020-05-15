Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas REVEAL how quarantine period with Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner has been 'lovely'
The entire world is in a state of unrest due to the coronavirus pandemic that has literally locked us in our houses. For celebrities, who are away from their homes because of their crazy work schedules, are finding some silver lining during the quarantine period as they get to spend quality time with their loved ones. For the Jonas Brothers, who recently released two news tracks - X ft. Karol G and Five More Minutes - are currently quarantining with their respective wives.
During an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas revealed how their quarantine period was going on with the J Sisters. Joe shared that he is having a good time with his wife Sophie Turner, who is pregnant and due in summer 2020. Given how the couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and are still new to this, they're enjoying their time together. There's also the factor that the Jo Bros were touring for more than a year so being home has been nice for him.
Jophie has become more appreciative of each other and they know that time for themselves is important. Hence, Joe will do his thing and Sophie will do her thing even though they are under the same roof which has been "helpful" for the couple.
Talking about how Nickyanka is "in the same boat" as Jophie, Nick shared details about his quarantine life with his wife Priyanka Chopra as well. "[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have. Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely. She's the best, and I'm quite happy," Nick shared with SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session.
Kevin Jonas finds the time spent with his family, i.e. wife Danielle Jonas and their two daughters Alena Jonas, 6, and Valentina, 3, has been "rewarding." They have been getting along really well so Kevin is happy with that.
We're glad that the Jonas Brothers and the J Sisters are safe and sound while on quarantine mode!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Nick and Priyanka met two years Ago before they got married . Nick likes older and mature woman . Sometimes you know right away and your answer is yes right away couple seems to be happy . Nick comes from a very strong bonded family . Nick father said as long his son is happy that’s all it matters . Please be happy for them .
Anonymous 15 hours ago
The most awkward looking pair ever
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I really do hope that they are this close knit and happy. I find Joe and Sophie to be most compatible and authentic, then Kevin and his family. Nick and PC, just blow my mind in all the wrong ways. Who accepts a proposal after dating just for 2 months? and then having such a public wedding sponsored by a tabloid. This is a classic tale of hollywood PR marriages. I guess I am just a bit disappointed for her to literally have no standards for her wedding celebrations. She made a spectacle out of it.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
You are an idiot
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Their marriage is a deal between SRK and Priyanka to hide their still ongoing affair. And Nick is happy that he now can spend quality time with his boyfriend secretly. In the States everyone knows he's gay. "Win-win" situation for both. Btw there is no pic with the two since the Corona Qarantine ;)
Anonymous 22 hours ago
They met at the met gala at least two years before marrying