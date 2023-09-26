Nick Jonas joins Joe Jonas for a walk in NYC after joint decision on temporary custody with Sophie Turner

The Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce certainly took a turn into the custody matter when Sophie wished to take the children back to England. With the suits ongoing, the two have reportedly come to an agreement to temporarily keep the children in New York City. Amid all this, Joe Jonas was papped in the city, walking with his brother, Nick Jonas. Here is everything to know about the agreement.

Joe Jonas walks with Nick Jonas

As per People, amid the ongoing divorce and custody dispute between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Joe was recently spotted in New York City with his brother, Nick Jonas. The Jonas brothers were seen out and about on September 25, 2023, marking a public appearance during this challenging time. This outing came on the same day when Joe and Sophie reached a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters. According to documents filed in New York and obtained by the source, the interim consent order stipulates that their children must remain in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

Moreover, details of the agreement emphasize that if these terms are violated, the court has the authority to take appropriate measures under Federal or State law to ensure the children's well-being and prevent any further removal or concealment. This development follows closely on the heels of Sophie Turner filing a lawsuit against Joe, requesting the return of their daughters to England. In her lawsuit, Turner alleged that Joe was withholding their passports and sought the 'immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.'

Despite the challenges they are facing, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages on September 6, confirming their mutual decision to amicably end their marriage and emphasizing their desire for privacy for themselves and their children. Neither of the two, Sophie and Joe, have come to the public to comment on their ongoing tiff. All updates from this developing story will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

