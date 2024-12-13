Nick Jonas Looks Back At His Disney Days And 'Graduating Class' With Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas gushed over his former Disney Channel colleagues Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato and lauded their successful careers. Appearing on stage at the Red Sea Film Festival on December 12, the 32-year-old reminisced about his time on the channel, which greatly impacted his professional journey.

Nick starred in Jonas with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, which ran for two seasons on Disney Channel from 2009 to 2010. He compared his time at Disney to a creative school and noted that it also coincided with his high school years, as he was there between the ages of 14 and 18. He also starred in the Camp Rock movies, starring alongside Lovato. During this time, Lovato was featured in Sonny with a Chance, while Gomez played the iconic Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, and Cyrus became a household name through Hannah Montana gaining international fame.

Jonas emphasized that this "graduating class" of young actors who would go on to become global pop sensations, including Cyrus, Gomez, and Lovato, came together and have since built long-lasting and successful careers.

The Jealous singer told Variety, "I absolutely look back at [Disney] as a creative school. It was also school, to be honest. I was between the ages of 14 and 18, which is my high school years. That graduating class of Miley [Cyrus], Selena [Gomez], and Demi [Lovato], it was all of us coming up together, and you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we’ve all been able to have."

Jonas highlighted some of his former colleagues' recent achievements, praising Selena for being nominated for a Golden Globe for Emilia Pérez. He gave credence to Disney for scouting and developing talent. He said, "I think that’s a real testament to Disney’s ability to find and foster talent and understand what makes someone unique while finding a way to make it work within their ecosystem."



But Nick also admitted that Disney attached to his name sometimes would work against him in reaching for dramatic roles, which was pretty disappointing. However, Jonas was eventually able to overcome such hurdles and continue to diversify his career into film and television.

After the Jonas Brothers broke up temporarily in 2013 and reunited in 2019, he had success as a solo artist. Looking forward into the future, Nick Jonas goes back to Broadway in 2025 with Tony-winning Adrienne Warren in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years.

