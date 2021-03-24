Nick Jonas makes a hilarious meme out of his This Is Heaven music video and it's so RELATABLE

Nick Jonas shared a funny meme out of his This Is Heaven music video and netizens are finding find it hilariously relatable.

Nick Jonas recently released the music video of his song This Is Heaven from his new album Spaceman. The song has received a lot of love from fans for its 80s vibe and love-filled lyrics. Sharing a gif from the music video on his Instagram, Nick gave it a rather funny twist by adding a hilarious caption to it. Jonas' post has certainly become one of the most relatable memes for everyone on the internet today.

The singer made a meme out of the music video moment where Nick is seen restless, gazing through the window, looking out for his love. The singer managed to make the sad moment funny by comparing it to the wait one experiences after they order their food. Sharing the gif on his Instagram, Jonas wrote, "Waiting for your food delivery to show up like…"

The singer is known for having a good sense of humour and has on several occasions shown it through his social media posts. Also, what better way to promote your music video than to turn it into a funny meme, right?

Nick has been in London along with wife who is shooting for a project in the UK. The singer too has been caught up with his album Spaceman's promotions. Recently appearing on UK's popular talk show, The Graham Norton Show, Nick spoke about working on his solo album and seeking feedback from his brothers Joe and Kevin. The singer called them "trusted advisors" and also revealed that they are one of the first people to hear his work before release.

Spaceman has been well-received by fans and as per Billboard, the Nick Jonas album is on the second spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with Rob Zombie placed at the top slot with The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy Theory. This is Nick's fourth time making it to the Top 10 of Billboard's Album Chart Sales in terms of his solo work.

