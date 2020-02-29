Nick Jonas marks Sucker release anniversary with Priyanka Chopra; Joe Jonas shares heartwarming video

It has been a year since the Jonas Brothers dropped the Sucker music video. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas reflect upon their journey as a reunited band.

It has been a year since the Jonas Brothers reunited and gave us some new music. After parting ways and focusing on their individual careers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas decided to reunite and revive Jonas Brothers. They set the ball rolling with the video of Sucker which featured Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and . The music video was followed by a tour and the release "What A Man Gotta Do." Now, the Jonas Brothers are reflecting upon the year gone by through a few emotional posts on social media.

Nick took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures from the Sucker music video to mark the occasion. The singer shared a picture with his wife Priyanka from the sets of the video along with a picture of the Jonas Brothers and their respective wives seated on the tea table to reflect on the journey.

"We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!" he wrote, sharing the pictures.

Joe too took to Instagram and shared a practice video recorded days before the video released and shared a heartwarming note. He wrote, "This is a video from February 18th, 2019. 10 days before our big announcement and we were doing a little practicing for the NYC show at The Box we were planning to have on Sucker release day. I'm always amazed that these songs still hold so much magic for us and you guys. Thanks so much for everything this past year. Also update - Shit still together."

Check out the video below:

Kevin too took to social media to thank fans for their support. "What a year it's been since announcing we had new music!! Thank you guys so much for everything. Truly. We are all so grateful for this journey and thankful we have you guys to share it with. Here's to another incredible year!!!" he wrote.

