Nick Jonas is missing wife Priyanka Chopra as he shares 'flashback' pic; Actress reveals she's 'heading home'
Despite being holed up inside their homes during the lockdown which extended over six months, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas did not fail to keep their fans entertained and hooked to their social media profile. From supporting initiatives to promoting their brands, the couple even took some time out to share adorable photos on each other's birthdays. Today, Nick shared a brand new photo with Priyanka, suggesting that the singer may be missing her.
Priyanka, who is reportedly in Germany shooting for Matrix 4, has been there since quite a few weeks. On Sunday, Nick shared a throwback photo with his wifey and acknowledged how lucky he is. Going back in time, Nick picked a picture from pre-Covid celebrations for his throwback post. Not just that, Priyanka also shared an update on her Instagram Story and revealed that she is 'finally heading home'.
In the picture, we get to see Nick and PeeCee posing for the camera in their black attire as the singer strikes an animated pose. Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "How lucky am I? #flashback." Fans were quick to comment on Nick's picture and agree with him that he is indeed a lucky man.
Check out the latest photo shared by Nick Jonas below:
Recently, the the Jonas Brothers decided to drop their Christmas track and spread some early holiday cheer. The band, comprising of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, released the audio of their Christmas song, I Need You Christmas, and Priyanka revealed she was kind of obsessed with the song. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the audio's cover to confess she loves the song. She wrote, "You guys are going to love this one. I'm obsessed #Holidays".
