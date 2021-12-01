Nick Jonas opens up on the possibility of doing a Bollywood movie: If the right thing came up, might jump in.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today and the couple have more than once won our hearts over. From their much in love photos on the gram to embracing each other's cultures, Nick and Priyanka surely have given their fans several reasons to cheer.

One such reason has been Nick Jonas jamming to Hindi Bollywood music. The pop singer has uploaded several videos of jamming to Bollywood music and delighted fans. In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Nick was asked if he would be open to take up a role in a Hindi if he got the right offer.

He said, "“I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!"

Elaborating further on the music in Bollywood films, Nick said, "I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!"

Well, we have to agree with Nick, ain't no music like Bollywood music!

