Nick Jonas pens adorable note for Priyanka Chopra on their second anniversary; Showers her with immense love

On their second wedding anniversary, Nick Jonas has shared a beautiful and love filled post for his wife Priyanka and it winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Nick Jonas and Jonas have been one of the most loved couples in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The couple has been synonymous to unconditional love and watching them together is undoubtedly a treat to the eyes. Interestingly, it’s been two years since Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan and the couple has been head over heels in love with each other ever since. And as this beautiful couple is celebrating their second anniversary, Nick made sure to shower immense love on his wife.

The renowned singer shared beautiful pics from their Christian wedding on his Instagram handle as he revisited his D-Day. In the pics, Nick looked dapper in his black tuxedo, while Priyanka was a sight to behold in her white gown. In the caption, Nick was all praises for his ladylove as he wished her on their special day. He wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you” followed by a heart emoticon.

Interestingly, while the COVID 19 pandemic brought life to a halt, Nick and Priyanka were seen spending quality time together with their pets in Los Angeles. Talking about their quarantine period, Nick told Entertainment Tonight, “We were actually working on a number of things together as well, so it is kind of a family business at this point.” Isn’t that adorable?

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Anniversary: 5 Times they showed us what a PAWfect family looks like post marriage

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×