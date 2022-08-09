Nick Jonas performs at LA hospital's event where daughter Malti Marie spent 100 days in the NICU

Nick Jonas had a special way to thank the Los Angeles hospital where his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born and also stayed in the NICU for over 100 days. The singer recently performed at the Cedars Sinai's Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration which was held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday.

Nick was the featured performer at the event, which also honoured Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth. The singer ahead of his performance also spoke about the hospital and thanked the research team there for working hard. Speaking out his own experience after his daughter spent time in the NICU there, Nick said, "It just means a lot to those of us that have lived through some challenging moments to know that there are people who care and who show up and do great work", via Just Jared.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the birth of their daughter earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy. In May this year, the couple opened up on the challenging time they went through while their little one was admitted in the NICU for over 100 days. In an Instagram post, Nick had written, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home."

Ever since welcoming her home, Priyanka and Nick have been spending time with her in the most precious manner and recently also ringed in her six-month birthday alongside the celebrations of Chopra's 40th birthday bash.

