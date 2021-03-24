Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra or Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner: Which couple is your ideal relationship goals? VOTE

While both Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas lucked out when it comes to marrying two incredible women like Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, we're curious to know which IRL couple is your ultimate relationship goals.

The beloved Jonas family has time and again made us envious of their unbreakable bond; whether it be Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas aka the Jonas Brothers or , Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas aka the J Sisters. Moreover, another reason why "we still get jealous" *all the pun intended* is the relationship goals radiating off of both Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner.

When it comes to Nick and Priyanka, Nickyanka started their love story over texts in 2018 which quickly culminated in Jonas going down on his knee and proposing to Chopra, a day after her 36th birthday on July 19 in Greece. In case you were living under a rock, you definitely saw the dreamy pictures from Nickyanka's big, fat Indian [Hindu and Christian] wedding which took place in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. For Nick and PeeCee, initially, a long-distance relationship made the heart grow fonder as their busy schedules obliged them to keep travelling across the globe. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonas and Chopra spent many months cooped up in their LA abode and their Instagram PDA was just too cute to handle for us.

On the other hand, Joe and Sophie started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in 2017 while it was on May 1, 2019, when the lovebirds got married at a Las Vegas chapel. On June 29 of the same year, Jophie got married again in a more traditional setup in France. Just a little more than a year later, on July 22, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl who they lovingly named Willa Jonas. The relatable factor when it comes to Jophie is really high as we adore their social media banter, especially on Instagram. The compatibility in both of their quirky personalities is exactly why they're so perfect for each other. And we can only imagine what amazing parents they must be to baby Willa.

ALSO READ: Nickyanka or Prick? Nick Jonas reveals the ship name he likes as opposed to wife Priyanka Chopra

This begs the questions Nickyanka and Jophie fans; Which Jonas couple is your ideal relationship goals? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Jonas couple in the comments section below.

[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]

Share your comment ×