Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra raising Malti Marie with 'elements of biblical principles and Hindu faith'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in India. They tied the knot according to Hindu and Christian traditions with their family members and close friends in attendance. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first baby girl, Malti Marie via surrogacy. Since then, they have been enjoying every bit of parenthood. Recently, Nick spoke about his and Priyanka's different religions and how their daughter will have influences as she grows up.

Nick Jonas talks about learning from Priyanka Chopra's religion

Recently, Nick appeared on the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard where he spoke about raising Malti Marie with 'elements of biblical principles' and Hinduism. He said, "I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring. We are raising a child who is gonna have elements of biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith."

Nick and Priyanka are often seen celebrating several occasions at their Los Angeles house. Be it Diwali, Holi, or Thanksgiving, the couple celebrates every festival with full zest. They keep sharing glimpses of their celebration on social media.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka were recently seen visiting Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. It marked her first visit to India since birth. Priyanka even took her munchkin to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. During her visit to Mumbai, Priyanka promoted her recently released series, Citadel with Richard Madden.

Work front

Currently, Nick is busy promoting his upcoming album with the Jonas Brothers. It is titled The Album. He was recently seen making a special appearance in Priyanka's film Love Again. On the other hand, Priyanka is busy shooting for her next film, Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in London. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's dog Gino comes to play with Malti Marie in NEW pic: 'Don’t think she understands fetch'