Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra send birthday love to sister in law Danielle Jonas with sweet posts

Nick Jonas and made sure to send sweet messages to their sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday as they took to Instagram to wish her for the same. Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle celebrated her birthday on September 18 and received some amazing birthday love from her family. Priyanka took to her Instagram story to share a gorgeous snap of Danielle along with a birthday message.

Priyanka while wishing her sister-in-law wrote, "Wishing you so much love and light Dani! Here's to celebrating you today! Happy Birthday @daniellejonas." Nick who himself shared his birthday a few days ago on September 15 had an even sweeter wish for his 'fellow Virgo.' Sharing a sweet photo of the duo, Nick wrote, "Happy birthday to my fellow Virgo and sister in law @daniellejonas we love you!"

Nick's post also received an adorable comment from his wifey as Priyanka reacting to his photo with Danielle wrote, "Best!!! So cute."

Kevin Jonas and Danielle are known to be one of the sweetest couples and to wish his wife on her birthday, Kevin had also taken to Instagram to share a snap from the Sucker video shoot. Kevin gushed about his wife and expressed her love for her in a cute birthday note as he wrote, "Forever my birthday girl. I love you."

Kevin and Danielle tied the knot in 2009 and have been married since eleven years The duo are also parents to two adorable daughters, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas.

