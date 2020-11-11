Nick Jonas is a proud uncle as he gushes about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter Willa: She's the best

Nick Jonas, in an interview, gushed about his niece and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter Willa Jonas revealing that he has, in fact, met the tiny munchkin.

Lovebirds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been all about the family life since welcoming their first child, a baby girl who they named Willa Jonas on July 22. It was back in February when news broke out about the Game of Thrones star's pregnancy. However, the couple not only kept mum during Sophie sporting a baby bump but even after the arrival of baby Willa.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas was asked about Willa and if he's met the latest addition to the Jonas family. "I have [met her]," the 28-year-old singer confirmed to ET while adding, "It's, you know, Joe and Sophie's thing to speak about or not, but she's the best." We can already imagine the proud uncle vibes radiating off of Nick, especially with how close he is to Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas' two daughters Alena Jonas, 6 and Valentina Jonas, 4.

Nick also confessed his wish of wanting the entire family to come together amid the quarantine period but he also knows that many families have the same wish and dream at the moment. However, the Jumanji: The Next Level star added that he's grateful that everyone's healthy and happy amidst the coronavirus pandemic and considers his family to be very fortunate.

Nick is also looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of normal version and that they can spend more time together as a family.

