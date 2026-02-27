Nick Jonas proves he’s Priyanka Chopra’s biggest cheerleader, hails her 'remarkable performance' in The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always set major couple goals by being each other’s greatest cheerleaders. Yet again, the international singing sensation proved that desi girl Priyanka did the right thing by marrying him seven years ago. As PeeCee’s The Bluff becomes the most-watched show on the streaming platform, her proud husband lauded her hard work and remarkable performance in it.

Nick Jonas cheers for Priyanka post The Bluff release

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ The Bluff finally streamed on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. Soon after, cinebuffs rushed to the OTT platform and made it the most-watched show. While the actress was overjoyed on seeing her action thriller film top the charts, her husband Nick Jonas was super proud.

Hence, he took to his Instagram Stories and patted Priyanka’s back for putting her all in the project, as an actress and a producer. Penning his thoughts, the Sunday Best singer wrote, “Let’s go. So proud. The world is loving this epic film and your remarkable performance.”

Take a look:

A week ago, a special screening of the film was hosted with many big names in attendance. Among them was Nick, who couldn’t stop raving about his talented wife’s performance in the Frank E. Flowers directorial. Hence, he did the most adorable thing. The singer dropped an Instagram post, heaping praise on his partner for putting her heart and soul into the film’s making.

Sharing some images, the musician expressed, “An incredible night celebrating The Bluff. @priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story… I’m more in awe of you every day.”

He wasn’t the only one impressed with Chopra. Her Baywatch co-star Vin Diesel called the film amazing. During his interaction with the media, the Hollywood star stated that PeeCee is “such an incredible talent.”

About The Bluff

Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff tells the tale of a former pirate who braves the enemies to protect her family from her troubled past. Apart from Priyanka, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison. She also produced the project along with AGBO and Cinestar Pictures.

