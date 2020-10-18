Nick Jonas puts FIT physique on display as he shares a workout video; Fans leave THIRSTY comments on the clip

Nick Jonas recently gave a glimpse into his fitness routine, revealing how he has stayed so fit during the lockdown, and fans went wild as soon as the Jonas Brother member posted the workout video.

Nick Jonas recently showed how he is keeping his body in shape during 2020 by giving fans an inside look at his at-home workouts during quarantine! The 28-year-old singer and actor took to Instagram on late Friday night (October 16) to share a video of himself doing an upper-body workout. “Upper body/ core circuit. This is a killer upper body, and core circuit. It’s not fun in the moment but it does the trick. Hope you all have a fun and safe weekend,” Nick captioned the video.

As soon as Nick shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. While one said: “I'm sitting with popcorn and my "Crush on Nick" T-shirt on,” another added, “I definitely need a cold shower after this.”

In case you missed it, earlier this week, Nick and the Jonas Brothers picked up three awards at the Billboard Music Awards. They won Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top Radio Song for Sucker.

Last week, Jonas also opened up about her and Nick’s life during the lockdown and how they dealt with the lockdown. While PeeCee was getting back to work, she told ET that the transition from quarantine to work is finally settling in for the duo. "We've been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 [diabetic], and I'm asthmatic." "So, you know, we've just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it," Priyanka told the publication.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gives insight into her & Nick Jonas’ quarantine; Recalls being careful due to health condition

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×