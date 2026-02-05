Nick Jonas recalls Malti underwent 6 blood transfusions after premature birth: “My wife Priyanka and I did...”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are often seen spending fun family time with their daughter Malti, despite having a busy schedule. But behind those happy faces is a story that often brings tears to the couple’s eyes. While talking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, an emotional Nick revealed that their baby girl was born in very intense circumstances.

Nick Jonas says Malti underwent 6 blood transfusions at birth

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is the love of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ lives. While she fills their lives with love and laughter, the birth of the four-year-old baby girl wasn’t easy. While talking to on the podcast, Nick revealed that they were expecting their daughter to arrive in April, but she came in January 2022.

“She was born via a surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically,” recalled the father with tears in his eyes. Calling the nurses at the NICU “angels”, an emotional Nick shared that they resuscitated his little girl and took care of her. Nick further recalled that this was happening when the COVID-19 pandemic had hit. So, he and his wife did nearly 12-hour shifts at the hospital every day for the next three and a half months.

“I can still smell it; there are always visceral things,” stated the international singing sensation, adding that it was both comforting and frightening to be there every day. But thankfully, the warrior that their daughter is, Malti fought every day for the next months and slowly started to gain some weight. “After six blood transfusions, she was doing great. We got to take her home after 3.5 months,” added Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is now best known to the world. After dating for a while, they got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. Later, they were blessed with a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

