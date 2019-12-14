Nick Jonas recalls shooting Jumanji: The Next Level was an 'exhilarating' and 'happy' experience

In a latest interview to Entertainment Weekly, Nick has opened up about his Jumanji experience. He also revealed that he wasn't too sure if he would be called back after the last film.

Nick Jonas' 2019 is going down in the books. To begin with, the singer started off the year as a newly married guy to Desi girl . He then made a smashing comeback with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas and went on to make hit music. Now, apart from touring continuously, Nick Jonas has arrived on the big screen with Jumanji: The Next Level. Starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Karen Gillan and Jack Black, the singer has reprised his role as Jefferson Seaplane McDonough.

In a latest interview to Entertainment Weekly, Nick has opened up about his Jumanji experience this time. He also revealed that he wasn't too sure if he would be called back after the last film. "Coming back for Jumanji this time around was an exhilarating experience because at first, I didn’t know if they wanted me back. So when I got the call from our director, Jake Kasdan, he wanted to have dinner and discuss the role and what happens with Seaplane, I was so happy."

In this film, Nick also has an new ally: a horse. Speaking about his experience of shooting with one, he said, "I love horses, always have. I got to spend a lot of time with this horse in this film. I was riding the horse bareback, which was kind of interesting." He also went on to reveal, that it wasn't all fun as he suffered an injury as well. "I’ve ridden on a saddle quite a bit, but it’s a whole other challenge without that saddle there, so that took a little while to get comfortable. I actually did end up [with] one of the stunts we did, sort of hurting my groin a little bit. But it’s all good."

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theatres. Have you watched it? Let us know in the comments below.

