Nick Jonas reflects on fatherhood after welcoming first child with Priyanka Chopra: She's a gift

Nick Jonas is opening up about his experiences as a new father. During a Monday morning visit on Today, Jonas reminisced on parenthood, telling Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly that "life is beautiful."

Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January. The baby girl stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for more than 100 days until Jonas and Chopra announced on social media that she was home on Mother's Day. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed," Jonas said of Malti on Today. However, the first photo of their daughter was also featured in Jonas and Chopra's Mother's Day message. "We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," Jonas and Priyanka wrote in their post.

The former Disney Channel star also called his daughter a “badass” in the social media upload. “Let’s get it M!” the actor wrote at the time. “Mommy and Daddy love you.” Prior to welcoming Malti, the duo were a proud aunt and uncle to Joe Jonas' 1-year-old daughter, Willa, as well as Kevin Jonas' two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5. (Joe, 32, is expecting his second child with wife Sophie Turner.) “The Jonas family keeps growing,” Nick told Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on Monday. “My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters.”

Prior to Malti's arrival, he and Chopra had made no secret of their desire to conceive a family. “I definitely want to have kids,” the former pageant queen told People, six months ahead of their December 2018 wedding in India.

