Nick Jonas releases This is Heaven's music video and it's all about holy love

The second music video from Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman, This is Heaven has now been released by the singer.

Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman has been receiving a lot of love from his fans. After releasing the first music video of the album's Spaceman song, the singer has now released another amazing music video of the song This is Heaven from the same album. As Jonas croons about longing for his estranged love, it's impossible not to be charmed by him and his vocals.

This is Heaven's music video has been directed by Daniel Broadley has an amazing storytelling vibe to it. It takes off with Jonas writing lines on a typewriter about a spaceman. The written scene describes the events where his Spaceman music video ended. For the rest of the track, we see Nick pining to get together with his loved one.

For the song's beautiful chorus portions, we see Nick along with a choir band in a cathedral. The song's lyrics and the holy setup make this track for one heavenly watch.

Check out the music video here:

In a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Nick spoke about This is Heaven and what he wanted to convey with it and said, "This is Heaven’ in general, basically touches on that feeling of being reunited with your person." He also mentioned how the song had an 80s vibe to it and the singer looked up to other artists such as Peter Gabriel and Steve Winwood to get the right inspiration for This is Heaven.

There's also an interesting story about how Nick wrote this beautiful number with Greg Kurstin and Mozella. In his interaction with SiriusXM Hits 1, Nick revealed that the feeling he experienced after reuniting with his wife Jonas who was away for shoot for months, inspired him to write this song.

This is Heaven is the second music video to release from his Spaceman album. The video of the title track of the album also featured his Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a cameo. The music video featured the story of a man stuck in space and the only thing that gives him strength is the memory of his lover.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas wants to play THIS legendary musician in a biopic and we are all for it

Share your comment ×