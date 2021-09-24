Nick Jonas relishes Goan fish curry, butter chicken & shrimp koliwada at wifey Priyanka Chopra's restaurant

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved couples on social media and there are no two ways about it. From dropping candid photos to championing each other's causes, the couple are a great example of East meets West. Nick proved it once more on Thursday night as he visited wifey 's restaurant.

For the unversed, Priyanka had opened the doors to her first restaurant named Sona earlier this year in Manhattan, New York City. The space is now open to the public but also often hosts celebrity guests. Nick Jonas visited the restaurant sans Priyanka and shared a glimpse from the table.

The Jonas Brothers singer tucked into a hearty feast of modern Indian cuisine. How do we know that? Well, Nick dropped a photo of what was on the menu and we cannot help but drool. Giving a modern twist to well-known Indian dishes, the appetisers included buckwheat bhel, rock shrimp koliwada, stuffed chicken wings, spinach and goat cheese samosa and green garlic butter oysters.

The menu did not end there as the mains included butter chicken, tamarind BBQ lamb chops, crispy garlic crab rice, Goan fish curry, kofta korma and dhaba dal tadka with a selection of naan, multi grain rotis and parathas. The elaborate menu rounded off with every Indian's favourite dessert gajar halwa.

In the photo, Nick Jonas also gave a glimpse of the aesthetically set up table. The singer is a big fan of Indian cuisine and had earlier revealed that he loves paneer.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas has watched THIS film of Priyanka Chopra multiple times; Actress calls him an ‘astute man’