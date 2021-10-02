Nick Jonas reportedly responds to Jonas Brothers & Taylor Swift collaboration rumours on TikTok

Nick Jonas has reportedly reacted to the collaboration rumours between Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift that fans of both the artists have been discussing for some time. According to US Weekly, Nick has responded to the rumours on TikTok while playing with the app's green screen flip effect.

To Nick's surprise, a screenshot of the collaboration news appeared on his screen. "Woah, this effect is crazy," Nick said. After properly reading, Nick opened up on the potential teaming up with Swift. "How do I do this? Hello, hello!” After seeing the screenshot pop up, he added, “Wait, what does this say? What?," he added, via US Weekly.

He also took to writing a caption for the video, stating that the effect is "cool." "Also, what's this collab rumour all about? For the record...here for it @jonasbrothers #foryoupage #taylorswift #collab," Nick posted, leaving his fans shocked as well as excited about the possible duet.

According to US Weekly, the speculations first cropped up when Swift preponed the potential release date for her re-released album Red. Several fans noted that the date seems to be National Pizza With Everything (Except Anchovies) Day, and Swift has reportedly been putting the 'pizza' emoji in many of her posts. To add to that, while Nick posted a video having pizza while listening to Swift's song ME!, fans speculated about a potential collab between the brothers and the Lover singer.

While only time can tell whether the two artists will release a collaborative track or not, all we can hope is that they remain interacting with each other on social media!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas join Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits as producers: It's a dream come true