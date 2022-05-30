Nick Jonas reveals apart from Priyanka Chopra THIS family member would do well on his show Dancing With Myself

After becoming The Voice coach, Nick Jonas is all set for another reality show appearance, this time for a dance reality show, Dancing With Myself alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy. During a recent interview with E!, Nick spoke about the Jonas family members who would impress on his new show and of course, wife Priyanka Chopra is one of them.

Talking to E!, Nick spoke about how not only his wife Priyanka Chopra who has already shown her exceptional dancing talent in Bollywood films but another family member who would succeed on the dance reality show. He said, "I mean, obviously [wife] Priyanka would do very well. She is a dancer." He further added, "I think that my little brother Franklin would probably do pretty well."

Nick further added how part of the fun of Dancing With Myself is that the contestants should enjoy themselves and have fun. Speaking about how his youngest brother Frankie would fit the brief perfectly for it, he said, "He's got a great sense of humour. It's all about going up there and having fun and I think that's what people will fall in love with about this show", via E!

During the promotions of his new show, Nick has also been talking about his newborn daughter whom Priyanka and him welcomed earlier this year via surrogate. The couple revealed the last month that their daughter was in NICU for over 100 days and shared her first photo on Instagram after welcoming her home. The duo has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

