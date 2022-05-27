Nick Jonas reveals he loves singing 'old classics' for his and Priyanka Chopra's baby daughter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby girl, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogate. The couple's parenthood journey has been challenging as their little one spent 100 days in the NICU before she finally came home last month. In a new interview, Nick spoke about his daughter and revealed how he sings to her.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Glove Awards event, Nick was asked about his baby daughter and whether the singer serenades her with any Jonas Brothers songs. The new parent gushed about welcoming his first baby with Chopra and maintained that it has changed everything for the better. Speaking about pampering his little one and singing to her, Nick said, "I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful."

Even though it won't be long before the Nick and Priyanka's daughter begins to croon Jonas Brothers' tracks, the singer revealed what he has been singing to her as of now and said, "I'm singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing", via Entertainment Tonight.

Nick during his recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson's show also called welcoming his baby daughter with Chopra a "gift" and revealed how the family celebrated Priyanka's first Mother's Day together. The couple posted the first photo of their daughter on Instagram last month, without revealing her face. In an emotional post, the new parents spoke about the joy of welcoming their baby girl home after she spent over three months in the NICU.

