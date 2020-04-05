Nick Jonas REVEALS he's more of a 'paneer' than 'samosa' kind of foodie, thanks to Priyanka Chopra

Appearing for an interview with Today, Nick Jonas revealed that his favourite Indian food is paneer. Check it out below.

When and Nick Jonas got married, it was quite obvious that a massive exchange of cultures and traditions were bound to happen. From exploring each other's side of the world to getting to know about its culture, Priyanka and Nick have also shared a piece of this with their fans from across the world. Well, so it came as no surprise when Nick revealed in a recent interview that he loves Indian food. Appearing for an interview with Today, Nick revealed that his favourite Indian food is paneer.

You heard that right. The 'Sucker' singer was asked in his interview what is his go to recipe if friends are coming over. To this, Nick replied, "I don't cook at all but I can do a good Indian food order." The interviewer further asked, "What's your favourite dish?" Without a blink, Nick said, "Paneer.. it's the best."

When asked if he liked samosa? Nick replied, "I do.. but am more of a paneer guy." The interviewer then pointed out how Nick probably is not too fond of samosa because it is fried and unhealthy because of all the dough. Nick didn't deny and nodded in approval. Apart from Indian food, Nick is also fond of Bollywood music and often jams to songs before his concert shows.

Click here to watch Nick Jonas' video.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Today

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More