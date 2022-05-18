Nick Jonas reveals how he celebrated Priyanka Chopra's first Mother's day after welcoming their baby daughter

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby daughter via surrogate in January. The couple has named their little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and also shared her first photo on Instagram while revealing how she came home after spending 100 days in NICU. Nick called his fatherhood journey so far "pretty wild" as he spoke to Jimmy Fallon.

While appearing on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick revealed how Priyanka and him celebrated her first Mother's Day. Speaking to Fallon, Nick revealed, "It was her first one, so did a little thing at the house. Got her a citrus tree that I'm going to plant this week." When asked if it held some special significance, Nick further added, "New life, new things and the beauty of citrus trees."

It marked Nick's first appearance on the Fallon show since becoming a father and Jimmy congratulated him on the same, Nick responded saying it's been "pretty wild" and further added, "Our little girl's home. She's doing amazing. What a gift a baby is.

The actor also opened up on receiving parenting advice as he mentioned how everyone is "newborn care specialists" as he joked about hearing a lot of suggestions from those around them.

Priyanka and Nick had announced in a statement that they were overjoyed to welcome their first child together. The couple in their first photo with the little one did not reveal their daughter's face. After welcoming her home following a tough struggle for 100 days that she was in the NICU, the couple thanked all the medical professionals who helped them.

