Nick Jonas REVEALS who made the call to Priyanka Chopra between Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas post his bike accident

The much-adored Jonas Brothers recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden for a candid chat, which included talking about Nick Jonas' scary bike accident on the sets of the NBC special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers. The Spaceman singer was left with a cracked rib and during said ordeal, had to make the tough choice to choose between his siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas to make the call to wife , explaining the situation at hand.

"Basically I was there and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously, I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened, but obviously, I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her," Nick recalled to James, via E! News. "It was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who do you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis? And I gave it to Kevin," the 28-year-old musician revealed before Kevin explained, "I was really calm and collected. I think it has to do with being a father, seeing children fall all the time."

Kevin and wife Danielle Jonas have two children - Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4 - while Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcomed a daughter named Willa in July 2020.

We're glad that Nick's rib injury is much better now as the singer absolutely killed it with his hosting duties recently at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, where the Jonas Brothers even closed out the fun awards night with an epic medley as well as the first fabulous performance of Leave Me Before You Love Me in collaboration with Marshmello.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers recently shared the exciting news that they're going on tour 'this summer' with Kelsea Ballerini as the special guest. The Remember This Tour commences on August 20 at Park Theater in Las Vegas and concludes on October 27 at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Tickets for the tour went on sale yesterday, i.e. May 27.

