Nick Jonas reveals why he would NEVER include his own music to his lovemaking playlist

In a latest interview with British GQ, Nick Jonas opened up about his newest album Spaceman, wife Priyanka Chopra and shedding the Disney boy band image.

Nick Jonas is making heads turn on the latest cover of British GQ! The singer-actor took to his Instagram handle to share a series of fiery shots that left wife lovestruck. Speaking to the magazine for its cover interview, Nick opened up about his newest album Spaceman, wife Priyanka Chopra and shedding the Disney boy band image. When asked about when he first started working on Spaceman, Nick revealed it was a strange time.

He said, "Last summer. I was kind of bored at home. It's a true reflection of what I was feeling and the experiences I was having navigating this strange time. Also having spent some time away from my wife while she was shooting and talking about that in the music and bringing it to life."

The Voice judge dedicated Spaceman to Priyanka who was away in Germany and then London due to her hectic filming schedule. Nick also revealed that he is quite aware about his songs being played during lovemaking. "I think it's flattering. It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though," Nick said.

Elaborating that it is "off putting" to play his own music during lovemaking, Nick revealed, "It is. But I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience."

Speaking about shedding his Disney boy band image, Nick remarked that it hasn't been easy. "That's just naturally come with age and with continuing to evolve and grow. Lots of factors have helped that. And you look at that graduating class of our Disney days (Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato all came from that era) and everyone's continuing to do pretty well. I don't think working with (Disney) has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully."

He added, "I think one of the biggest misconceptions about (The Jonas Brothers) in the early days was that first of all it was manufactured, which is just impossible because, well, we're brothers. The second was that the music we released as The Jonas Brothers was manufactured in some ways. It truly wasn't."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra calls mum Madhu & Denise Miller Jonas 'two incredible women' as she drops Mother's Day wishes

Share your comment ×