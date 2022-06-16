Nick Jonas reveals why Priyanka Chopra and him opened up about baby Malti's hospitalisation on social media

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. Although the couple shared the first photo of their baby girl on Instagram in May after stating that she was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU. In a new interview Nick revealed why the new parents spoke about the same on social media.

Revealing why it was important for him and Priyanka to talk about their parenting journey with their baby girl's hospitalisation, Nick said, "I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital." He further added, "And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone", via People.

The singer also added that Priyanka has been the perfect partner to him amid everything and maintained that she was a "rock" the whole time and still continues to be on their journey. Ever since their baby girl came home, the couple has spoken about the little one.

Nick opened up about how the family celebrated Priyanka's first Mother's day after Malti came home during a talk show appearance and said he gifted her a citrus tree for the same since it signifies growth and new beginnings as the couple step into the new phase of their lives.

