Nick Jonas rushed to hospital after injury on set while reportedly filming new show

Nick Jonas witnessed a hospital scare! Over the weekend, the singer-actor was rushed to a hospital after he suffered an injury on set. According to a latest report in TMZ, Nick Jonas was filming for a new show on late Saturday night when he was injured on the set. The report revealed that while the injury was not too serious, it was serious enough for Nick to be rushed to the hospital.

An ambulance was called and Nick Jonas was taken to the closest hospital. TMZ sources revealed that Nick was hospitalised soon after and returned home on Sunday. He is reportedly doing well and will appear on the sets of The Voice on Monday to shoot for an episode. For the unversed, Nick is a coach and a judge on The Voice.

Neither Nick Jonas nor wife have addressed the minor accident on social media. Sources, too, did not disclose details to TMZ about the new show that Nick was filming for when the incident occurred. This is not the first time Nick has been injured on set. Back in 2018, Nick had injured himself during a post-show workout in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Nick has returned to the US to shoot for The Voice and other projects, while wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to stay in London due to work commitments. The couple briefly spent some time together in February when Nick flew down to London with his parents.

