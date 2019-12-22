Nick Jonas says he would be devastated if he misplaces THIS gift given by Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Find Out

Nick Jonas recently revealed ten things that are a part of his essentials. The Jonas Brothers singer shared there is one "gift" given by his wife Priyanka Chopra that he cherishes deeply and would be heartbroken if he loses it.

Nick Jonas is making some honest confessions and our hearts are melting. The Jonas Brothers singer married Jonas in December 2018. A little over a year since their grand wedding, fans have played witness to various gifts the couple has given each other. This includes the German Shephard PeeCee gifted Nick for their first wedding anniversary. The Jumanji: The Next Level actor has now revealed that there is one "gift" that Priyanka gave him. The singer featured on a special segment titled 10 Things Nick Jonas Can't Live Without for GQ where he spilled the beans.

In the video, the singer listed out the essentials of his life. It included his phone and his sleeping mask among others, Nick revealed that one of his essentials is the wedding ring Priyanka "gifted" him. The singer said, "[The wedding band] was a gift from my wife as was hers from me. Although I have named all these things as essentials, I try to live without ever really needing any material item and knowing that it was stolen, or if I had to give it away somebody or if it was misplaced somehow that I wouldn't be crushed."

He further explained, "However, this would be pretty devastating as it is sort of represents the greatest achievement of my life which is finding someone I love, care about deeply and I want to spend my life with."

We cannot even imagine losing the ring. What do you think of his answer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

