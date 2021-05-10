Nick Jonas says 'so lucky' to have Mama Jonas & Madhu Chopra as he wishes fans Happy Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick Jonas shared a picture with his mum Denise-Miller Jonas aka Mama Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's mum Madhu Chopra.

Following in the footsteps of his wife Jonas, Nick Jonas took to Instagram to drop some love for the most two important women in world. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick shared a picture with his mum Denise-Miller Jonas aka Mama Jonas and Priyanka's mum Madhu Chopra. The adorable photos featured the singer striking a happy pose with them as Madhu obliged for a selfie.

Sharing the photos, Nick Jonas called himself 'lucky' to have these two women in his life. He wrote, "Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there. I am so lucky to have the best mother and mother in law in the world. Love you @mamadjonas and @madhumalati #happymothersday."

Priyanka also echoed similar sentiments when she shared adorable photos with mum Madhu and Mama Jonas. PeeCee wrote, "I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone."

Check out Nick Jonas' post:

In the last few days, Priyanka and Nick have come together to raise money through the Give India foundation to help the dire Covid 19 condition that has taken India by storm. The power couple's efforts has led to several international celebrities donating as well as amplifying their message.

