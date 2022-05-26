Nick Jonas says welcoming baby daughter Malti with Priyanka Chopra has been a 'magical season' of their life

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year via surrogate. The couple made the announcement on Instagram in January and recently also shared their daughter's first photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU. On the Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick spoke about his parenting journey.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick reacted to becoming a father recently as he spoke to the singer about his parenting journey with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Calling their daughter a "blessing", Nick said, "She’s the best. It’s just been a magical season in our life. Also pretty wild, but it’s a blessing to have her home. It’s been wonderful." After Clarkson showcased a photo of Nick and Priyanka with their daughter on her show, Nick further said, "There she is. She’s got a little heart face."

Priyanka spoke about going through a rollercoaster of emotions while their little one was in the NICU. In her Instagram post, Chopra maintained that the couple faced a challenging few months and added that despite everything that they went through, every moment has been "precious."

During another talk show appearance, Nick had also spoken about celebrating Priyanka's first Mother's Day since welcoming their baby girl and revealed how the couple planted a citrus tree in honour of the same to celebrate new life after recently becoming parents. While Nick and Priyanka recently welcomed their first child together, Nick's brother Joe Jonas is currently expecting his second baby with wife Sophie Turner.

