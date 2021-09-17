Nick Jonas says wifey Priyanka Chopra is 'the best' as actress flies down to surprise him on 29th birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are often thanked by their fans for setting couple goals. Priyanka set new goals all over again this week as the singer celebrated his 29th birthday. The actress flew down from London, UK to the US and surprised her husband by throwing him a house party.

Priyanka took some time off from her busy shoot schedule and reached their home in Los Angeles to surprise the singer. The celebrations as usual looked fun and lavish as Nick was smitten by his lady love. Taking to Instagram, Nick showered all the love on Priyanka for making his day even more special.

Sharing a loved up photo, Nick Jonas called wifey Priyanka 'the best'. He wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone."

Check out Nick Jonas' post:

Priyanka also wished her better half on social media. “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you," the actress wrote. The couple's fans were ecstatic about their photos and birthday love as many flooded the comments section and wished 'Nick Jiju' as he is fondly called by his desi fans.

Recently, Priyanka in an interview with Etimes at the LitFest admitted that Nick has impacted her work and life in a big way. She reflected on how earlier when she was upset about something, she would 'bite people's heads off.' However, she added that now, she is a lot calmer in her life.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 5 Instagram moments that PROVE he’s the perfect husband to Priyanka Chopra Jonas