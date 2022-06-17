Nick Jonas sends birthday love to Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra; Calls her an 'incredible' mother-in-law

After Priyanka Chopra dropped a sweet photo of her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her "naani" Madhu Chopra to wish the latter on her birthday, Nick Jonas has now shared another sweet post to wish his mother-in-law. The Jonas Brothers singer took to his Instagram story to share a birthday note for Priyanka's mom along with a photo.

Sharing a photo alongside his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, Nick in his Instagram story wrote the sweetest message as he said, "Happy Birthday to my incredible mother-in-law." The photo showcased Nick dressed up in a sporty avatar from one of his baseball games and he was seen posing along with Chopra's mom on the field in what seemed like a post-game snap.

Check out Nick Jonas' post here:

Previously, Priyanka stole hearts after she dropped a stunning photo of herself and her mother adorably gazing at her baby girl Malti. In her message to wish her mother, the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Priyanka's post received a lot of love from her fans and friends who also sent their birthday wishes for her mom. Chopra's close friend Matthew Koma commented, "Mama chop!" whereas Nick reacted with a heart and a cake emoji to the same. The post also marked Priyanka's second post featuring her daughter. Previously, she had shared a photo of the little one after welcoming her home from the hospital where she was in the NICU for 100 days.

